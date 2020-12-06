salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Cut to “Neutral” at Pritchard Capital

Pritchard Capital downgraded shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Pritchard Capital currently has $250.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $300.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut salesforce.com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $261.53.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM opened at $225.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.31. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $205.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,090,826.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.26, for a total value of $1,201,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,525,031.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 474,861 shares of company stock worth $118,786,662 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $19,209,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $9,036,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 14.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 82,247 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $20,574,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.