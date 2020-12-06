10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,008,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $5,222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 26.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,406,000 after acquiring an additional 123,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 264.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 98.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,118,000 after acquiring an additional 178,469 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:TXG opened at $149.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.34. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $166.31.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $912,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 540,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,752,083.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $968,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,747,333 in the last ninety days.

TXG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.82.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

