Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,836 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,078 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 153.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,217,000 after buying an additional 1,073,846 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 21.1% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,642,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,887,000 after acquiring an additional 809,999 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 78.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 832,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,924,000 after acquiring an additional 366,380 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 1,025.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 270,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,603,000 after acquiring an additional 246,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the second quarter worth $10,793,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEWR opened at $63.60 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $74.20. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.05.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEWR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $131,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $1,983,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,851 shares of company stock worth $4,201,766. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

