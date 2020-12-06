Aperio Group LLC Makes New Investment in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Trupanion by 4,720.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,666,000 after acquiring an additional 231,672 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 24.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 14.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion stock opened at $95.90 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $102.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.61. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,918.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $130.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, Director Murray B. Low sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $3,004,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 165,337 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,147.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,613 shares of company stock valued at $12,988,145. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

