Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $160.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Splunk from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Splunk from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.16.

Shares of SPLK opened at $161.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.75. Splunk has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $133,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $213,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,008,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,879 shares of company stock worth $15,639,937. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the software company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

