DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Trading 11.6% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) rose 11.6% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $5.93 and last traded at $5.69. Approximately 240,548 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 73,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Specifically, Director Richard D. Pilnik purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $53,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall Michael Giuffre bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $63,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $125,980 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DMAC shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DiaMedica Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.15.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $106.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.39.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMAC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,395,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 646,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 169,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,392,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

