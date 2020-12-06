Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $155.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Elastic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. FBN Securities increased their price objective on Elastic from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Elastic from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.31.

NYSE ESTC opened at $143.28 on Thursday. Elastic has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $144.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.39.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.06, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $78,570,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 905,683 shares of company stock worth $96,414,399 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Elastic by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Elastic by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

