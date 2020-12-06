DA Davidson Boosts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $150.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. FBN Securities raised their price target on Elastic from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Elastic in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.31.

Shares of ESTC opened at $143.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.16 and its 200 day moving average is $99.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 1.00. Elastic has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $144.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.48 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,859.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $78,570,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 905,683 shares of company stock valued at $96,414,399. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,684,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,406,000 after purchasing an additional 783,292 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,525,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,125,000 after purchasing an additional 353,749 shares during the period. Bloom Tree Partners LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 572,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,733,000 after purchasing an additional 317,002 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Elastic by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 514,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,526,000 after purchasing an additional 306,068 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

