Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $203.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $203.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Summit Insights cut shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $213.16.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $161.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.57. Splunk has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.35 and its 200 day moving average is $196.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $213,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,008,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $133,126.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,879 shares of company stock worth $15,639,937. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $1,054,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Splunk by 117.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.