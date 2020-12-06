Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESTC. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Elastic from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.31.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $143.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.39. Elastic has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $144.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $1,655,547.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,718.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $78,570,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 905,683 shares of company stock worth $96,414,399. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Elastic by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 34.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Elastic during the third quarter worth about $81,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

