Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $156.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $142.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.31.

Get Elastic alerts:

ESTC stock opened at $143.28 on Thursday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $144.08. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.39.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.48 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 30.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,167 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $265,327.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,405.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 750,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $78,570,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 905,683 shares of company stock worth $96,414,399. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Elastic by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.