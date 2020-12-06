American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Raised to $32.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.77.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $32.04.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 122,017 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $3,531,171.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 22,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $660,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,500 shares of company stock worth $1,723,070 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 110.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,416,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,033,000 after buying an additional 12,310,236 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 6,900.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,515,000 after buying an additional 4,709,260 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 48.1% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,916,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,555,000 after buying an additional 1,272,731 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,800,000 after buying an additional 1,001,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 164.7% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,456,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,491,000 after purchasing an additional 906,530 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

