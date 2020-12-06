Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $161,000 Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 60.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 85.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $998,376.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,739,484.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.31.

ARE opened at $170.94 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $177.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

