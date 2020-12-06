Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,386,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 386.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DCPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.61. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $272,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,157,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,573,170. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.