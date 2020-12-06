Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 18,197 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,197 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 23.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Matthews International by 6.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Matthews International by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,426,000 after acquiring an additional 348,807 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Matthews International by 141.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 14,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Matthews International by 21.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 876,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,604,000 after acquiring an additional 156,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MATW opened at $28.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $920.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.06. Matthews International Co. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $40.36.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $399.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.77 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MATW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

