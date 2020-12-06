Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.10% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KRTX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Healy acquired 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $377,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,869,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,882 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,309. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $100.85 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $123.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.17 and a beta of 2.63.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.91.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

