Swiss National Bank Buys 1,400 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 108.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 72.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $388,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 2,709 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $89,288.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,836 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $34.98 on Friday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -72.87 and a beta of 0.09.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

