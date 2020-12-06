Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DY. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries stock opened at $68.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.44 and a beta of 1.80. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $78.71.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $810.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.88 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.