Swiss National Bank Acquires 5,100 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Pitney Bowes worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the third quarter valued at about $791,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 14.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 284,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 35,539 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 6.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,584,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 97,818 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the third quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBI opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 3.00. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.56 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

In related news, Director Linda S. Sanford purchased 8,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,011.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

