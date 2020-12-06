Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 79.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 91,448 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hexcel by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Hexcel by 3.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Hexcel by 45.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 37,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 11,578 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Hexcel by 102.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 91,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 46,456 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at $1,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HXL. Truist started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.52.

NYSE:HXL opened at $55.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.20. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $80.49.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

