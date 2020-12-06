Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,410 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IIPR opened at $152.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.96. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $164.99.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

