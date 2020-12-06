Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Position Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Carvana by 159.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,539 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth $188,330,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,407,000 after buying an additional 1,412,588 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 69.5% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,485,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,616,000 after purchasing an additional 609,137 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Carvana by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,620,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,380,000 after buying an additional 396,644 shares during the period. 43.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on Carvana from $165.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Carvana from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.50.

In other Carvana news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total transaction of $1,724,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,173.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.49, for a total value of $190,341.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,310,861 shares of company stock valued at $547,672,440. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $243.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.34. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $252.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.04 and a beta of 2.57.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

