2,232 Shares in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Standex International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 48,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $173,946.96. Insiders have sold a total of 8,576 shares of company stock valued at $634,267 in the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SXI opened at $79.97 on Friday. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $81.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average of $60.51. The firm has a market cap of $990.03 million, a PE ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.43 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.96%. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Standex International from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

