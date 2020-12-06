New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 31.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,727 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 854.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 61.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 199.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 324.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRZ opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NRZ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.32.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

