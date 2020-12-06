Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 126.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 621,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after buying an additional 347,650 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.5% in the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 337,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 160,536 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 18.7% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 979,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,976,000 after buying an additional 154,263 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 801.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 85,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,107,000 after buying an additional 56,645 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $190,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $80.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.49 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

