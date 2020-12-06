35,663 Shares in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,663 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 645,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GCP opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.95. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

