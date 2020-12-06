Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 85.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 358,945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 58.77, a current ratio of 58.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.63.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

