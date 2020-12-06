Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $11.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Several equities analysts have commented on QRTEA shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

