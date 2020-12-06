LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 545.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLGT. BidaskClub downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Shares of FLGT opened at $43.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.28. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $52.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.75.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $168,030.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 447,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 29,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $1,395,024.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,783,363.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,621 shares of company stock valued at $6,575,371. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

