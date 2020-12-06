LPL Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.50% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPEM. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.17. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $58.24.

