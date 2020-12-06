LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 189.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNW opened at $82.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

