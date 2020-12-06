LPL Financial LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 56,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at $58,645,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at $47,876,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at $13,655,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at $9,426,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at $8,088,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RKT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. 140166 raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.12.

RKT stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.66. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $34.42.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 163.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

