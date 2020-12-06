Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 283.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 163,669 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 306.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,502,937,000 after purchasing an additional 48,834,074 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,035,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,289,067,000 after acquiring an additional 27,863,617 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 273.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,013,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,170,721,000 after acquiring an additional 26,361,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,280,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,043,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,044,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.60 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

AAPL stock opened at $122.25 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.