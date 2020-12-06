Swiss National Bank Has $2.09 Million Stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 269,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Covanta were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Covanta by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Covanta by 300.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 137,989 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 103,543 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Covanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Covanta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Covanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Covanta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

In other news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $34,920.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVA stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -62.95 and a beta of 1.48. Covanta Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $16.13.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.71 million. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 457.14%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

