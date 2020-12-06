BlackRock Inc. Purchases 180,805 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,442,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.92% of Sonos worth $82,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 4,166.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 375.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO opened at $22.94 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.19 million. Research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $281,451.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 623,396 shares of company stock worth $13,209,274. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SONO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

