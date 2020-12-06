BlackRock Inc. Purchases 380,217 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,222,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,217 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Health Catalyst worth $81,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $376,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $81,541.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,503.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,049 shares of company stock worth $4,333,830. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCAT opened at $36.90 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $41.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.18. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.56.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HCAT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

