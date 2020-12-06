Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,137,940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 833,775 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.0% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $131,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $122.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.78 and its 200 day moving average is $105.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.