Aperio Group LLC Has $1.74 Billion Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,008,778 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,293,597 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.9% of Aperio Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,738,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $122.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

