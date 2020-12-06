Aperio Group LLC Acquires 32,126 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 98.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,126 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 65.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 216.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $15.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $831.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.61. Triumph Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGI shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist upgraded Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

