Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is SP Asset Management’s 4th Largest Position

SP Asset Management increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,341 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.4% of SP Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Apple by 306.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,502,937,000 after buying an additional 48,834,074 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 113,515.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Apple by 303.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,035,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,289,067,000 after buying an additional 27,863,617 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Apple by 273.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,013,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,170,721,000 after buying an additional 26,361,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $122.25 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

