Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 74.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 23,930 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,127,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $192,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.83. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $76.98. The firm has a market cap of $841.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.76.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $0.45. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.52) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

