Aperio Group LLC Has $453,000 Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.13% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $348,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 691,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,558.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $198,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 691,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,782.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $889,950. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

