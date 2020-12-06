Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 96.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Domtar worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar during the third quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Domtar by 47.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Domtar by 26.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Domtar during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domtar during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFS stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. Domtar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.57. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Domtar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CIBC downgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

