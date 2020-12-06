Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 122,880 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,880 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.2% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 272.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after buying an additional 413,385 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 282.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,044,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $121,017,000 after acquiring an additional 772,070 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 745.1% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 170,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after acquiring an additional 150,403 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 319.0% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 336,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,960,000 after acquiring an additional 256,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 311.9% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $122.25 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

