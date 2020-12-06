Aperio Group LLC Raises Holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of RPC worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RES. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 17.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,401,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 515,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 29.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 353,514 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the second quarter worth about $508,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 18.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 530,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 83,918 shares during the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $769.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.10. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RPC from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.15.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

