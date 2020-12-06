Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, AR Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has $77.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TSN. ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Tyson Foods from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tyson Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.73.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $70.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.21. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atom Investors LP increased its position in Tyson Foods by 28.6% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 11.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

