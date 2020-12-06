Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Trading Up 11.8%

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)’s share price was up 11.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.87. Approximately 255,828 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 229,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Mistras Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $171.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.80 million. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 16.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis sold 47,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $217,130.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,992.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 347,702.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 500,691 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,055,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 116,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 60.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 105,568 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 23.6% in the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 465,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 88,800 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Mistras Group in the third quarter worth $273,000. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mistras Group Company Profile (NYSE:MG)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

