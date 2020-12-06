Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $10.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Standpoint Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.34.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -617.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $16.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,929,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,153,000 after buying an additional 652,853 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 19,593 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 60,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 209,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.