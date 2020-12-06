Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $335.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Snowflake from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Snowflake from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snowflake has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $282.55.

SNOW opened at $387.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.08. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $208.55 and a 52-week high of $395.80.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.65 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.92) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,383,549,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $974,876,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $570,886,000. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $522,917,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $353,751,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

