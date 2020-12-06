Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $265.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $282.55.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $387.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.08. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $208.55 and a fifty-two week high of $395.80.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,383,549,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $974,876,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $570,886,000. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $522,917,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $353,751,000.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.